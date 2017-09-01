Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Kim K. Rihanna Britney PerezTV
Home >> Beyonce, Facebook, Tyler Perry, Gotta Have Faith, Controversy >> Tyler Perry Donates $1 Million To Hurricane Harvey Relief — Including $250K Towards Joel Osteen's Church!
« Previous story
Selena Gomez Is 'Concerned' Hackers May Release Private Pics & MORE!
Next story »
Listen To This: It's A Hard Knock Life!
See All Comments