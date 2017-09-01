He's giving back, but backlash is probably just around the corner.

Tyler Perry announced via Facebook on Thursday that he's donating $1 million to relief efforts in Texas following the tragic Hurricane Harvey — with one major caveat.

$250,000 is going to Joel Osteen‘s Lakewood Church, which as you probably know, was laced up in controversy after its doors were closed for people in need of shelter.

Since then, Joel has opened up shop and made rounds on television hoping to absolve his PR nightmare. And it seems Tyler buys what he's saying.

In the video (above) the Madea creator explains: