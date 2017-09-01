He's giving back, but backlash is probably just around the corner.
Tyler Perry announced via Facebook on Thursday that he's donating $1 million to relief efforts in Texas following the tragic Hurricane Harvey — with one major caveat.
$250,000 is going to Joel Osteen‘s Lakewood Church, which as you probably know, was laced up in controversy after its doors were closed for people in need of shelter.
Since then, Joel has opened up shop and made rounds on television hoping to absolve his PR nightmare. And it seems Tyler buys what he's saying.
In the video (above) the Madea creator explains:
"I know that there's been some controversy about Joel Osteen and him not opening the doors of the church. Joel and Victoria are amazing people — there's no way that they would lock people out of the church or not let people in for shelter. There were some safety concerns, and I spoke to them on the phone, and it all made perfect sense to me. So, before you just run and judge someone real quick, you need to know the whole circumstances."
We guess there's always two sides to every story. But honestly, not having a 16,000 seat space open as soon as possible is still very disappointing. We all saw the video of zero flood waters near the building!
ANYWAYYYY… The 47-year-old actor is also donating $250,000 to Beyoncé's pastor, Rudy Rasmus. Along with the donations, Tyler urged the public to know exactly where their money is going. And we couldn't agree more!
Sending prayers, love and light.
