Usher's Herpes Accuser Thinks The Singer Might Be Attempting To Hide His Assets

Is Usher being sketchy with his assets?

One of the singer's herpes accusers, referred to just as Jane Doe, is suspicious that the 38-year-old is fraudulently transferring all of his assets in order to protect his wealth if he were to lose the $20 million lawsuit.

Now, this is definitely not confirmed, but TMZ reports Doe's lawyer Lisa West seems skeptical because Usher's camp delayed the discovery process in the lawsuit by 90 days, which could potentially give him some time to disperse his money.

