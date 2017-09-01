Home Videos Photos Shop
Disturbing Video Shows Utah Police Forcefully Arresting Nurse Who Refused To Allow Illegal Blood Sample

Disturbing Video Shows Utah Police Forcefully Arresting Nurse Who Refused To Allow Illegal Blood Sample

9/01/2017 12:08 PM ET | Filed under: Legal MattersScary!Viral: News

What the actual fuck!

Newly-released footage from a Utah police officer's body camera shows University Hospital nurse, Alex Wubbels, screaming as she was forcefully arrested for refusing to illegally draw blood from an unconscious patient.

In the beginning of the video, Wubbels is seen calmly explaining that the car accident victim was required to give consent for a blood sample, be under arrest, or there needed to be a warrant. Since none of those things were applicable, Wubbels could not give Salt Lake detective Jeff Payne what he was looking for.

What happens next is truly disturbing.

Watch it go down (below):

