Listen To This: It's A Hard Knock Life!

9/01/2017 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To This

Valerie June is one of those voices that comes around only once a year or so! Truly special!!!

Her most recent album is so consistently great - from start to finish! We can't recommend it enough!

If you like Norah Jones, you will really dig this!

Check out the beautiful song Long Lonely Road above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Valerie June!

