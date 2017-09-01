Zendaya, Now 21, Explains Why She Will NOT Start Drinking!

Zendaya turns 21 years old today!

But before you ask what she'll be drinking to celebrate the occasion, you should know something about the former Disney starlet — she doesn't partake!

The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress took to her personal website to explain her decision not to drink alcohol. Not because it's illegal but because it's her call!

She wrote:

"Today I turn 21! Holla!!! But just because I'm now the legal drinking age, doesn't mean I'm going to start throwing 'em back. I don't plan to start drinking. My life is too stressful to need help with relaxing by having a cocktail. This industry is way too nuts for me to not be in control of myself and my decisions, so I just don't want to introduce drinking! Plus, I don't want drinking to become a vice. Why try something if you don't need it?!"

It's a very prudent line of reasoning. But also, do you really want to knock it before you even try it?

Her rumored-but-probably-not-really boyfriend Tom Holland obviously knows about her decision, though he doesn't share her concerns. He wrote to her on her bday:

Thinking about how to get taller 😂 Happy birthday mate. Miss you and I'll have a drink for you. #21stbirthdayA post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Sep 1, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

Of course, the legal drinking age is like 16 in the U.K., so Spidey has had some time to wrestle with the decision. LOLz.

Either way, we're really impressed with her candor about the whole thing. Gurl has some spirit — just not some spirits.

What do YOU think of Zendaya's decision not to drink??

