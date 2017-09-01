Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Serena Williams Kim K. Rihanna PerezTV
Home >> Disney, Zendaya, Celebrity Facts! >> Here's How Zendaya Rose To Fame — In Honor Of Her 21st Birthday!

Here's How Zendaya Rose To Fame — In Honor Of Her 21st Birthday!

9/01/2017 5:06 PM ET | Filed under: DisneyZendayaCelebrity Facts!

no title

They grow up so fast!!

Zendaya is now allowed to take her first legal sip of alcohol today — so we thought we'd take you all the way back to where it all began in honor of the special occasion!

Follow along through the Disney darling's rise to fame (below)!!

CLICK HERE to view "Rise To Fame: Zendaya!"

CLICK HERE to view "Rise To Fame: Zendaya!"

CLICK HERE to view "Rise To Fame: Zendaya!"

CLICK HERE to view "Rise To Fame: Zendaya!"

CLICK HERE to view "Rise To Fame: Zendaya!"

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
Celebs Doing The Dirty Dancing Lift!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
Teen Choice Awards 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics!
Descendants 2 Cast: Then & Now!
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
View Pics »
Next story »
Big Brother Contestant Jason Dent Makes YET ANOTHER Rape Joke — WATCH HERE!
See All Comments