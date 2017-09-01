Zendaya Admits She’s ‘Anti’ Being ‘Committed’ So Young & Says She Was Cheated On!

Zendaya doesn't usually open up about her love life, but she got super honest about dating while talking to her fans!

The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress took to her app to answer their questions, and we actually learned a lot about the starlet! Not only did she admit she was cheated on in the past, she also explained why she's against being "committed."

Z's fan, Rosalind Parker, asked:

"I highly doubt this because you're absolutely perfect but men are dogs so imma ask anyway. Have you ever been cheated on? Do you have wise words to go by that helps you make decisions in your relationships?"

And the 21-year-old responded saying, "Yes," but made sure to say "not all men are dogs." She divulged:

"You can't categorize an entire type of person because of something that happened to you once. But I would say, follow your gut. If you feel it it's probably happening. If you feel like you can't trust somebody, or you feel whatever, then you shouldn't be in a relationship with them."

Zendaya continued:

"That's why I'm so anti being in a committed relationship when you're young and people are learning and growing. Because when people are young, they make bad decisions sometimes because they don't know any better. It doesn't mean they don't know the difference between right and wrong — it just means that they're still in the experimental phase in their life where they haven't made the right decisions yet. That's something I learned, is that it's very hard to be in a relationship when the both of you are still figuring out life. You cannot change anybody. You cannot make someone grow up faster than they're supposed to."

She didn't name any names, but the star has previously been linked to Odell Beckham Jr., who was seen making out with Khloé Kardashian not much later.

Zendaya sounds like she knows exactly what she's looking for.

