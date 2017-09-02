Does It Bother U When Rappers Lip Rap?

Todrick Hall has no problem making it clear he's Taylor Swift's friend, and he doesn't care what you have to say about it!

In an interview with Yahoo, the dancer and singer defended their friendship AND his role in her Look What You Made Me Do video!

He explained:

"We are friends, and so when she asked me to do this video, I said absolutely. It wasn't a question for me. I trust her, and I had no problem doing the video. And I just think that it's really sad and shocking that me doing four eight-counts of choreography is enough to make people feel the need to question my 'blackness' or 'wokeness.'"

So, what were some of the criticism Todrick got?