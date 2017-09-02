Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Serena Williams Kim K. Rihanna PerezTV
Home >> Fashion Smashion, Girls Aloud, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts, Cute!, One Direction, Gucci, Cuteness!, Amazing, Perezcious Parenting, Liam Payne >> Gorgeous! Cheryl Steps Out For First Celebrity Appearance Since Giving Birth In March!

Gorgeous! Cheryl Steps Out For First Celebrity Appearance Since Giving Birth In March!

9/02/2017 3:59 PM ET | Filed under: Fashion SmashionGirls AloudCherylNicola RobertsCute!One DirectionGucciCuteness!AmazingPerezcious ParentingLiam Payne

no title

What a gorgeous new mom!

After giving birth to her son Bear, with partner Liam Payne, way back in March, Cheryl has made her first public appearance on Saturday, showing up at the Game 4 Grenfell charity match in London at Loftus Road Stadium.

Related: Liam Gushes About Cheryl As A New Mom!

Cheryl looked gorgeous in a cropped white long-sleeve shirt and paired it SO well with some high-waisted red pants! Can't forget her black and gold Gucci belt, and those leopard-print heels, either!!

Ch-ch-check out the full pic (below)!!!

no title

Amazing!!!

At the event, Cheryl was even able to reunite with her fellow former Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts, too! So great!!

Cheryl had been seen in public recently, of course — she was spotted having dinner with Liam back in June — but this is her first specific public appearance since the birth of their son in March.

So adorable!!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Share 'em in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Getty Images.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
MTV VMAs 2017: The Worst Dressed List
Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Get Ready For Luke Bryan At American Idol — Producers REALLY Want Him To Sit In A Judge Chair!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Tom Jones Postpones U.S. Tour Due to Health Issues
See All Comments