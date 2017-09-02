Gorgeous! Cheryl Steps Out For First Celebrity Appearance Since Giving Birth In March!

What a gorgeous new mom!

After giving birth to her son Bear, with partner Liam Payne, way back in March, Cheryl has made her first public appearance on Saturday, showing up at the Game 4 Grenfell charity match in London at Loftus Road Stadium.

Cheryl looked gorgeous in a cropped white long-sleeve shirt and paired it SO well with some high-waisted red pants! Can't forget her black and gold Gucci belt, and those leopard-print heels, either!!

Ch-ch-check out the full pic (below)!!!

Amazing!!!

At the event, Cheryl was even able to reunite with her fellow former Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts, too! So great!!

Cheryl had been seen in public recently, of course — she was spotted having dinner with Liam back in June — but this is her first specific public appearance since the birth of their son in March.

So adorable!!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Share 'em in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Getty Images.]

