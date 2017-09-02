Cindy Crawford's Daughter Kaia Gerber Dons Hoodie With Topless Pic Of Her Model Momma! Look!

Well this is certainly an interesting fashion choice…

Kaia Gerber was spotted out in Malibu, heading to dinner with her parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber earlier this week (pictured above, with Cindy in the background) when she was snapped with a VERY unique pic on the back of her hoodie!

Ch-ch-check out that pic (above) — can you tell what iconic topless shot that is?!

That's right! It's Kaia's momma! One of Cindy's topless model photos is on the back of that hoodie — no doubt maybe a strange choice for her daughter?!

The hoodie sells for $260 as part of her and Re/Done's official Crawford capsule collection, in case you were wondering.

That's one way to honor your mother!!

