Amal Clooney Stuns In Strapless, Sparkling Gown As She Steps Out With George Clooney In Italy!

Amal Clooney Stuns In Strapless, Sparkling Gown As She Steps Out With George Clooney In Italy!

9/02/2017 1:09 PM ET | Filed under: Fashion SmashionGeorge ClooneyMissoniFamilyAwwwwwAmazingPerezcious ParentingAmal Clooney

no title

So stunning!

Amal Clooney and her husband George Clooney stepped out in Venice, Italy on Friday night, appearing at the Ristorante Da Ivo for dinner in the city where the actor is promoting his new film Suburbicon at the Venice Film Festival.

Related: George Never Expected To Be Parents Of Twins At Age 56!

And as you can see from the picture (above), Amal looked AH-Mazing in the sparkling blue sapphire Missoni Resort 2018 gown she rocked to dinner! So fabulous!!!

The parents of 3-month-old twins — both Alexander and Ella are in Venice, too — decided to step out together for dinner alone in the city, and turned heads doing it!!

Of course, this is where George and Amal were married in 2014, so there's no doubt Venice must hold a special place in their hearts!

And she's glowing! So beautiful!!

What do U think of Amal's dress, Perezcious readers?!

Let us know in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via BACKGRID.]

