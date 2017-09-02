This is despicable.

Ink Masters reality TV star Chris Blinston (pictured above, right) was arrested this week after allegedly strangling his 13-year-old daughter twice -- and strangling her so hard, in fact, that he completely cut off her airway both times.

Related: Abusive 'DaddyoFive' Parents Lose Custody Of Their Kids!

It all started when Blinston's daughter told a therapist that he had choked her earlier this week following an argument that took place during a custody visit -- that triggered a police investigation, and

[Image via Instagram.]