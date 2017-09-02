Home Videos Photos Shop
Get Ready For Luke Bryan At American Idol — Producers REALLY Want Him To Sit In A Judge Chair!

Get Ready For Luke Bryan At American Idol — Producers REALLY Want Him To Sit In A Judge Chair!

Looks like Katy Perry may have another very popular artist sitting next to her in those American Idol judge chairs very soon!

According to media reports out in TMZ today, country music superstar Luke Bryan is in talks with producers about potentially becoming a judge on the hit show!

Producers have reportedly even made an offer to Luke, though we're not sure what it is yet — and money will be an issue, considering Katy is due $25 million, and Ryan Seacrest is getting nearly $15 million.

The next-highest paid talent will reportedly be right around $6 million, but Luke is very, VERY popular in country music, and he could fetch even more money if he holds out!

Not only that, but filming is set to begin in a couple weeks, and they need to sort out their judge ranks before they get started — so producers better put together a pretty good offer!

Lionel Richie, Charlie Puth, and Keith Urban have all been rumored to be judges on the show, too, but now producers are reportedly really set on Luke Bryan as their guy.

We'll see if he fits into Idol's budget restrictions, though.

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Would you want to see Luke Bryan on Idol?!?!

Let us know in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN.]

