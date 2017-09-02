Good for Taylor Swift!!

The superstar has reportedly very quietly made a "very sizable" donation to the Houston Food Bank — in honor of her mother — to help the city of Houston recover after Hurricane Harvey and the subsequent flooding of the past week.

According to a post on the Houston Food Bank's Facebook page, Taylor's donation — while not known — is supposedly very large (below):

"Taylor Swift has generously made a very sizable donation to Houston Food Bank in honor of her mother who graduated from the University of Houston. We thank you, Taylor, and we thank everyone for donating to help rebuild our community. #houstonstrong."

So great!!!

Many, many other celebs have been putting up big money, too, so it's wonderful to see T-Swift get involved. She has yet to comment publicly about the donation herself, opting to stay out of the spotlight.

We're just so glad that money and resources are hopefully quickly getting to the people who really need them!!

