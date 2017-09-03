Listen To This: Awakened!

Well we only got a minute, but it was a very big minute!!!

Taylor Swift teased a new song on Saturday night during ESPN's college football game between Florida State and Alabama, and we got to hear just a little bit form Ready For It!!

If you missed it when it first slipped onto TV during those college football pre-game promos -- or the ABC TV promo that came later on Saturday night -- you can hear the entire one-minute teaser (below)!!!