Watch Fortune Feimster's Hilarious Impersonation Of Sarah Huckabee Sanders On Chelsea! LOLz!!

This is too funny!!

Even though Sean Spicer has long since left the White House, and thus Melissa McCarthy can't really make too much fun of him any more on Saturday Night Live, the spoofing lives on with the new White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders!!

Comedian Fortune Feimster dropped by Chelsea Handler's new Netflix show with her own new character, spoofing Sanders in a HIGHlarious way!!!

Ch-ch-check out the full video (above)!!! LOLz!!

What'd U think, Perezcious readers?! Let us know if you liked it in the comments (below)!

