Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Serena Williams Kim K. Rihanna PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Wacky, Tacky & True, Politik, Donald Trump, Chelsea Handler, HIGHlarious, Funny, Late Night TV, Viral: News, Netflix >> Watch Fortune Feimster's Hilarious Impersonation Of Sarah Huckabee Sanders On Chelsea! LOLz!!

Watch Fortune Feimster's Hilarious Impersonation Of Sarah Huckabee Sanders On Chelsea! LOLz!!

9/03/2017 9:57 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsWacky, Tacky & TruePolitikDonald TrumpChelsea HandlerHIGHlariousFunnyLate Night TVViral: NewsNetflix

This is too funny!!

Even though Sean Spicer has long since left the White House, and thus Melissa McCarthy can't really make too much fun of him any more on Saturday Night Live, the spoofing lives on with the new White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders!!

Related: Chelsea Remembers Her Sweet Dog

Comedian Fortune Feimster dropped by Chelsea Handler's new Netflix show with her own new character, spoofing Sanders in a HIGHlarious way!!!

Ch-ch-check out the full video (above)!!! LOLz!!

What'd U think, Perezcious readers?! Let us know if you liked it in the comments (below)!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
Celebs Who Do ANAL!!!
8 Things Trump Supporters Don't Know!
Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
The Trump Administration -- As Game Of Thrones Characters!
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
View Pics »
« Previous story
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: North Korea apparently conducts sixth nuclear test
See All Comments