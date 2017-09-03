Steely Dan Co-Founder Walter Becker Dead At 67

The co-founder of Steely Dan has died, according to his official website.

Walter Becker, who founded the group along with Donald Fagen, had apparently been very ill and underwent surgery last month before succumbing at some point this weekend. Becker was 67 years old.

Steely Dan was influential across the 1970s with some huge hits that were co-written by Becker himself, including Rikki Don't Lose That Number, Deacon Blues, Kid Charlemagne, Hey Nineteen, and My Old School.

The group then had a resurgence in the 1990s with several big albums then, too, including Two Against Nature, which earned itself four Grammys including, impressively, Album of the Year.

Becker was seen as so influential for Steely Dan, and music in general, that he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and loved ones — rest in peace.

[Image via WENN.]

