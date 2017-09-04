Happy Bey-Day! Test Your Beyoncé Knowledge HERE!

It might be Labor Day, but it's also Beyoncé's birthday!

In honor of the special occasion, we're giving you the opportunity to claim your spot in the BeyHive with this ***Flawless ultimate quiz!

Related: JAY-Z Confirms One Fan Theory About His & Beyoncé's Twins' Names

Give it a shot and let us know your score in the comments (below)!

Tags: beyonce, divas, game, girl power, play with perez