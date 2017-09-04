Caitlyn Jenner Says She And Kim Kardashian Haven't Spoken In 'Nine Months'!

We knew Caitlyn Jenner's book caused a rift between her and her ex and stepkids, but DAMN!

On Monday morning, the former KUWTK star appeared on Good Morning Britain to give a rather candid interview about Secrets Of My Life and what it's done to her life.

Piers Morgan didn't shy away from asking the tough questions, like how her relationships are with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West since the book came out. Caitlyn said she was still incredibly proud of the book, but:

"Unfortunately the Kardashians and particularly Kris, didn't react that way. I went overboard to be nice, to be friendly, to be open, but also tell my story and my side of the story, and um… Since the book came out, I've never talked to Kris again. Kim, I haven't talked to in six, nine months, whatever it is."

Wow, such a long time for people who were such a big part of your life! Do YOU think the Kardashians should reach out? Or is Caitlyn too in the wrong??

Ch-ch-check out the whole interview (below)!

