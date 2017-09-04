Even On Holidays!!

Another prince or princess! What a blessing!

Kensington Palace confirmed the news on Monday morning that Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting once again, giving Prince George and Princess Charlotte another royal sibling!

Their official statement read:

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news."

Unfortunately, as you may recall, Kate got very sick during her other pregnancies, and that's the case once again.

In fact, her royal illness is the reason for the early announcement -- Kate is less than

