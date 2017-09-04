Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Royal Baby Beyoncé Trump PerezTV
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, Twitter, Victoria's Secret, Instagram, Gigi Hadid, Social Issues >> Gigi Hadid Apologized For Her Racist Video Over The Weekend — But Apparently Didn't Want You To See It!
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: Lil Wayne Reportedly Hospitalized After Suffering Seizure
Next story »
Even On Holidays!!
See All Comments