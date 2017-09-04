Celebrate Labor Day By Checking Out THESE Ageless Beach Bodies!

Work it out!

In celebration of Labor Day, we thought we'd shine the spotlight on celebs who have labored over their hot bods!

Although A-listers like Jennifer Lopez and Hugh Jackman are over 40, their sculpted physiques prove age is nothing but a number!

To see the full list…

CLICK HERE to view "Ageless Bikini Bodies! These Over-40 Stars Look Hotter Than Ever!"

CLICK HERE to view "Ageless Bikini Bodies! These Over-40 Stars Look Hotter Than Ever!"

CLICK HERE to view "Ageless Bikini Bodies! These Over-40 Stars Look Hotter Than Ever!"

CLICK HERE to view "Ageless Bikini Bodies! These Over-40 Stars Look Hotter Than Ever!"

CLICK HERE to view "Ageless Bikini Bodies! These Over-40 Stars Look Hotter Than Ever!"

[Image via Bauer Griffin Online/Pacific Coast News Online.]

Tags: bikini, boobs, buttz, hugh jackman, jennifer lopez, photos!, shirtless, skin, yummy yummy screw