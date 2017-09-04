Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Kanye Beyoncé Trump PerezTV
Home >> Yummy Yummy Screw, Jennifer Lopez, Hugh Jackman, Photos!, Bikini, Shirtless, Skin, Boobs, Buttz >> Celebrate Labor Day By Checking Out THESE Ageless Beach Bodies!

Celebrate Labor Day By Checking Out THESE Ageless Beach Bodies!

9/04/2017 8:58 AM ET | Filed under: Yummy Yummy ScrewJennifer LopezHugh JackmanPhotos!BikiniShirtlessSkinBoobsButtz

no title

Work it out!

In celebration of Labor Day, we thought we'd shine the spotlight on celebs who have labored over their hot bods!

Although A-listers like Jennifer Lopez and Hugh Jackman are over 40, their sculpted physiques prove age is nothing but a number!

To see the full list…

CLICK HERE to view "Ageless Bikini Bodies! These Over-40 Stars Look Hotter Than Ever!"

CLICK HERE to view "Ageless Bikini Bodies! These Over-40 Stars Look Hotter Than Ever!"

CLICK HERE to view "Ageless Bikini Bodies! These Over-40 Stars Look Hotter Than Ever!"

CLICK HERE to view "Ageless Bikini Bodies! These Over-40 Stars Look Hotter Than Ever!"

CLICK HERE to view "Ageless Bikini Bodies! These Over-40 Stars Look Hotter Than Ever!"

[Image via Bauer Griffin Online/Pacific Coast News Online.]

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
MTV VMAs 2017: The Best Dressed List
MTV VMAs 2017: The Worst Dressed List
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Stars & Snakes: A Closer Look!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Listen To This: All These Games We Play!
Next story »
John Legend Is Looking For Fat Donald Trump Supporters For His Next Music Video!
See All Comments