Listen To This: All These Games We Play!

9/04/2017 9:31 AM ET | Filed under: AnglophiliaListen To This

This may be the best song that Jessie Ware has ever released!!!!!

Selfish Love reminds us of the very best of Sade!

Scrumptiosness set to a bassa nova groove!!

CAN'T GET ENOUGH OF THIS!!!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Jessie Ware!

