You HAVE TO See Michelle Obama Dressed As Her BFF Beyoncé For Her Birthday!

9/04/2017 1:50 PM ET | Filed under: BeyonceSerena WilliamsJAY-ZMichelle ObamaBestiezBlue Ivy Carter

no title

What a gift!

For Beyoncé's birthday, some of her best friends and loved ones gave us all the present of dressing up as the Lemonade singer in a photo series on her official website!

Not only did former (and FOREVER) First Lady Michelle Obama (above, right) get in Formation by donning Queen Bey's outfit from the famous music vid, so did…

Blue Ivy Carter:

no title

Serena Williams:

no title

Bey's mom Tina Knowles Lawson:

no title

And even JAY-Z's mom, Gloria Carter:

no title

You can see ALL the ladies getting in formation for Bey's Bday HERE!

[Image via Beyonce/YouTube.]

