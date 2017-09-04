You HAVE TO See Michelle Obama Dressed As Her BFF Beyoncé For Her Birthday!

What a gift!

For Beyoncé's birthday, some of her best friends and loved ones gave us all the present of dressing up as the Lemonade singer in a photo series on her official website!

Not only did former (and FOREVER) First Lady Michelle Obama (above, right) get in Formation by donning Queen Bey's outfit from the famous music vid, so did…

Blue Ivy Carter:

Serena Williams:

Bey's mom Tina Knowles Lawson:

And even JAY-Z's mom, Gloria Carter:

