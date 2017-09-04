Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Royal Baby Beyoncé Trump PerezTV
Home >> Zportz, Politik, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Football, Joe Biden >> Presidential Fantasy Draft: Our Top Picks!

Presidential Fantasy Draft: Our Top Picks!

9/04/2017 1:00 PM ET | Filed under: ZportzPolitikBarack ObamaDonald TrumpFootballJoe Biden

no title

It's that time of year again!

Your job is to create the greatest United States of America possible during the ever important draft — and you want the best of the best for your life and livelihood team, right?!

We so brilliantly decided to create a cheat sheet since the team you chose in November 2016 SUCKS HARD! Seriously, most of y'all royally fucked up. Looking at you, "electoral college"!

Ch-ch-check out our picks for Team White House (below)!

President: Barack Obama

Vice President: Joe Biden

Department of State: Secretary John Kerry

Department of the Treasury: Secretary Jack Lew

Department of Defense: Secretary Ashton Carter

Department of Justice: Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch

Department of the Interior: Secretary Sally Jewell

Department of Agriculture: Secretary Thomas J. Vilsack

Department of Commerce: Secretary Penny Pritzker

Department of Labor: Secretary Thomas E. Perez

Department of Health and Human Services: Secretary Sylvia Mathews Burwell

Department of Housing and Urban Development: Secretary Julián Castro

Department of Transportation: Secretary Anthony Foxx

Department of Energy: Secretary Ernest Moniz

Department of Education: Secretary John King

Department of Veterans Affairs: Secretary Robert McDonald

Department of Homeland Security: Secretary Jeh Johnson

Chief of Staff: Denis McDonough

Environmental Protection Agency: Administrator Gina McCarthy

Office of Management & Budget: Director Shaun L.S. Donovan

United States Trade Representative: Ambassador Michael Froman

United States Mission to the United Nations: Ambassador Samantha Power

Council of Economic Advisers: Chairman Jason Furman

Small Business Administration: Administrator Maria Contreras-Sweet

Impeach/Bench Forever: Donald Trump

P.S. That was Obama's entire administration from his last years in office. Sad, but you probably didn't know most of their names because his staffers were a well oiled MACHINE!

Happy drafting — and really truly don't fuck up 2020, America!

[Image via Wiki Commons.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

8 Things Trump Supporters Don't Know!
Good, Bad, & AMAZING Celebrity Fan Tattoos!
The Trump Administration -- As Game Of Thrones Characters!
Celebrity Game Of Thrones Fans!
Celebs Who've Dipped Their Toes In Politics
Everyone President Donald Trump Has Fired, Forced Out, Or Thrown Under The Bus!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Caitlyn Jenner Says She And Kim Kardashian Haven't Spoken In 'Nine Months'!
Next story »
Donald Trump Reportedly Ending Obama's Child Immigrant-Protecting DACA Program — See The Disgusted Responses On Twitter!
See All Comments