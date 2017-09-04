Another Royal Baby! Prince William & Kate Middleton Expecting Baby Number 3!!! But Unfortunately…

Another prince or princess! What a blessing!

Kensington Palace confirmed the news on Monday morning that Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting once again, giving Prince George and Princess Charlotte another royal sibling!

Their official statement read:

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news."

Unfortunately, as you may recall, Kate got very sick during her other pregnancies, and that's the case once again.

In fact, her royal illness is the reason for the early announcement — Kate is less than three months pregnant — as public events are already being canceled:

"As with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace."

Poor Duchess!

At least she's getting the best care available.

When asked about the news, Prince Harry said:

"Fantastic, great. Very, very happy for them."

As for Kate's condition? He apparently isn't in the loop on her care. He said:

"I haven't seen her for a while but I think I she's okay."

Heck, we could have said that! LOLz!

BTW, this is a big week for the Royal Babies — Prince George is heading to his first day of school on Thursday!

They grow up so fast!

