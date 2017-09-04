Sharon Osbourne Reveals Ozzy Didn't Cheat With Only One Woman — 'There Were Six Of Them'!

Oof! We never realized it was this bad!

When we learned about Ozzy Osbourne cheating on Sharon Osbourne with their hairdresser last year, and the divorce plans that followed (but were never followed through), we thought we'd heard it all.

But while it's true infidelity is infidelity, it actually can get worse… And in this case it did!

In an interview with the Telegraph over the weekend, Sharon was asked about the Black Sabbath singer's "other woman," to which she replied:

"There wasn't just one woman; there were six of them."

Um, WHAT? SIX??? Sharon listed off a few:

"Some Russian teenager, then a masseuse in England, our masseuse [in the U.S.], and then our cook. He had women in different countries. Basically, if you're a women giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you."

Wow. How awful!

Sharon also recounted to the magazine the exact moment she first learned of the affairs:

"We were sitting on the couch watching the telly, Ozzy on one couch and me on the other, and suddenly, he sends me this email. ‘Why did you send me this stupid email?' I asked, and when Ozzy told me that he hadn't sent me anything, I grabbed his phone and said, ‘Look!' And of course it was a message meant for one of his bloody women."

Ugh! While he was sitting there on the couch with her?!

Men are pigs. And Ozzy is a war pig.

Would YOU be able to take back your man after that??

