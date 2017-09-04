Sharon Osbourne Reveals Ozzy Didn't Cheat With Only One Woman — 'There Were Six Of Them'!

Gigi Hadid Apologized For Her Racist Video Over The Weekend -- But Apparently Didn't Want You To See It!
Gigi Hadid has been pretty silent about allegations of racism.
She even disabled Instagram comments after the announcement she would be walking the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Fashion Show in Shanghai renewed the backlash for the February video.
At least, she's been quiet to her American fans.
A quick Twitter user named @mr_jielin was able to capture a screenshot of Gigi apologizing on the social media site Weibo -- in Chinese even -- for the video, saying:
"I want you all to know that it was never my intent to offend anyone through my actions and I sincerely apologize to those who were hurt or felt let down by me. I have the utmost respect and love for the people of China and cherish the incredible memories I have made while visiting in the past."
See the entire statement (below):