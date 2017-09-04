Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Royal Baby Beyoncé Trump PerezTV
Home >> Wacky, Tacky & True, Taylor Swift, Wedding Waltz, Bestiez, Sex, Funny >> Taylor Swift Called Out Her BFF's Bathroom Sex In Her Wedding Speech! Watch!

Taylor Swift Called Out Her BFF's Bathroom Sex In Her Wedding Speech! Watch!

9/04/2017 4:44 PM ET | Filed under: Wacky, Tacky & TrueTaylor SwiftWedding WaltzBestiezSexFunny

no title

Some Taylor Swift fans may have been annoyed she shunned them while at her BFF Abigail Anderson's wedding over the weekend — but we're sure the bride was happy about it.

That is, until Swifty's bridesmaid speech. Then Abigail probably wished she was outside signing autographs instead!

Related: Taylor Just Released A New Song — Do You Like It??

A snippet of Taylor's speech has hit the Internet, and it involves some pretty embarrassing

"She's running after him, there's falling, there's stumbling. They make it to the bathroom, and I hear sounds that I can never unhear."

Ha! We love that she's not being a sweet celeb with her friend — just the total ballbuster a bridesmaid should be!

Watch the vid (below) to see the crowd — yes, including the newlyweds — laughing raucously at the story!

A short clip of Taylor's speech at Abigail and Matt's wedding last night!A post shared by Taylor Swift Updates (@taylorswift.updates) on Sep 3, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
Celebs Who Do ANAL!!!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
Stars & Snakes: A Closer Look!
Steamiest LGBT Movie Sex Scenes!
Celebs Doing The Dirty Dancing Lift!
View Pics »
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Lil Wayne Reportedly Hospitalized After Suffering Seizure
See All Comments