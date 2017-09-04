Taylor Swift Called Out Her BFF's Bathroom Sex In Her Wedding Speech! Watch!

Some Taylor Swift fans may have been annoyed she shunned them while at her BFF Abigail Anderson's wedding over the weekend — but we're sure the bride was happy about it.

That is, until Swifty's bridesmaid speech. Then Abigail probably wished she was outside signing autographs instead!

A snippet of Taylor's speech has hit the Internet, and it involves some pretty embarrassing

"She's running after him, there's falling, there's stumbling. They make it to the bathroom, and I hear sounds that I can never unhear."

Ha! We love that she's not being a sweet celeb with her friend — just the total ballbuster a bridesmaid should be!

Watch the vid (below) to see the crowd — yes, including the newlyweds — laughing raucously at the story!

A short clip of Taylor's speech at Abigail and Matt's wedding last night!A post shared by Taylor Swift Updates (@taylorswift.updates) on Sep 3, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

[Image via Instagram.]

