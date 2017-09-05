Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Beyoncé Kate Middleton Taylor Trump PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Photos!, Ryan Murphy, GIFs, American Horror Story, Evan Peters, Gotta Have Faith, Sarah Paulson >> Get Ready For The Premiere Of American Horror Story: Cult With The Real Deal — Stars Who've Dabbled In The Occult!

Get Ready For The Premiere Of American Horror Story: Cult With The Real Deal — Stars Who've Dabbled In The Occult!

9/05/2017 5:22 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsPhotos!Ryan MurphyGIFsAmerican Horror StoryEvan PetersGotta Have FaithSarah Paulson

no title

The most important Tuesday night of the season is here!

Yes, the first episode of American Horror Story: Cult debuts tonight, and we are ready to be freaked the phuck out by whatever craziness Ryan Murphy has in store!

But before Sarah Paulson takes on Evan Peters and his cult of killer klowns, we thought we'd take a look at some IRL occult behavior — from celebs!

See who in Hollywood has dipped their toe in witchcraft, satanism, and psychic phenomena (below)!

CLICK HERE to view "Stars Who've Dabbled In The Occult"

CLICK HERE to view "Stars Who've Dabbled In The Occult"

CLICK HERE to view "Stars Who've Dabbled In The Occult"

CLICK HERE to view "Stars Who've Dabbled In The Occult"

CLICK HERE to view "Stars Who've Dabbled In The Occult"

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Back To School Beauty Trends!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
MTV VMAs 2017: The Best Dressed List
MTV VMAs 2017: The Worst Dressed List
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: Rami Malek Is Freddie Mercury In 'Bohemian Rhapsody' First Look
Next story »
Anna Faris Is 'Really Nervous' About Releasing 'Intimate' Memoir — Which Details Her Marriage To Chris Pratt!
See All Comments