Anna Faris Is 'Really Nervous' About Releasing 'Intimate' Memoir — Which Details Her Marriage To Chris Pratt!

As we reported last month, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt shocked fans when they announced their separation on social media.

In an awkward twist of events, the Mom star is releasing her memoir Unqualified on October 24, and the book features a foreword written by the Guardians of the Galaxy hunk where he describes his now-ex as "fierce and very loyal."

On the latest episode of her podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified, the 40-year-old actress admits she is nervous about the autobiography's release, given all of its "intimate" details!

She said:

"I feel really, really nervous because it feels really intimate… I'm excited and I… you know, when I first got the book deal I thought, 'Oh, what a great adventure.' Now that it's getting closer, I feel, in a sense, that I got to always hide behind characters, and now this is me and it feels a little scary."'

After podcast co-host and producer Sim Sarna remarks how "revealing" her writing is, Faris confirms the memoir delves deep into her personal life.

"It's just my experiences… It's just sort of how I felt as a really quiet kid with headgear, and then suddenly being an actress in L.A. and… basically how I haven't felt comfortable in my own skin."

