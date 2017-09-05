Ashley Tisdale & Her Husband Have INTENSE Eye Coitus Performing A Stripped Down Cover Of Zedd's Stay

Home Videos Photos Shop
9/05/2017 5:52 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteAshley TisdaleYouTubeAlessia Cara

A couple that covers Stay together, stays together!

Ashley Tisdale always invites special guests to sing with her on her YouTube series Music Sessions, and this latest jam sesh was no exception!

In the new clip, the High School Musical alum was joined by her husband Christopher French to perform a stripped down version of Zedd and Alessia Cara's Stay.

Video: Ashley Proves She's NOT Anti-Taylor Swift!

Unsurprisingly, the acoustics didn't fail to bring out some intense energy between the two, who exchanged knowing glances as Chris strummed along on his guitar while Ash cooed out the vocals.

Watch the romantic rendition (above)!

