Two Contestants Quit & Two More Get The Boot — Here's What You Missed On Monday's Bachelor In Paradise!

Everything is coming to a head down in Paradise.

On Monday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Dean Unglert finally had to face his fuck boy ways and FOUR people headed home!

Here's what you missed.

Feeling frustrated about watching Dean flirt with Danielle Lombard in the pool, Kristina Schulman finally had had enough of the petty love triangle.

Nick Viall's ex told the former fan-favorite:

"That was so disrespectful to me. I do not deserve that. You have no idea how much it stung."

Meanwhile, Dean had already decided to pursue D-Lo, saying:

"I know what's best for me. I know what would make me happiest, is to pursue D-Lo."

After Wells Adams asked Kristina why she was fighting for someone who wasn't fighting for her (fair) — Kristina decided to head home before handing out her rose. Dean later accepted Danielle's rose.

Elsewhere on the island, Jasmine Goode hooked up with Tickle Monster in the pool, Robby Hayes was falling fast for Amanda Stanton, Ben Zorn decided to leave on his own accord, and Christen Whitney found out everyone calls her "Scallop Fingers" behind her back.

Dominique Alexis accepted newcomer Fred Johnson's invite to go on a date, but she ultimately gave Diggy Moreland her rose — sending Freddy packing just 24 hours after he got there.

Blake E. had a similar fate, as he didn't get a rose even though he took a very seasick Christen out on his double date with Dom and Fred. Bye!

As a side note, you can really tell ABC is scrapping for footage this season — as they spent a good chunk of the episode having several different women testing to see if Jack Stone is a good kisser or not. Riveting.

Thoughts on last night's episode???

BiP returns tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. EST!

