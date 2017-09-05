Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Beyoncé Kate Middleton Taylor Trump PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Beyonce, Girl Power, Celebrity Facts! >> 10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!

10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!

9/05/2017 3:16 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteBeyonceGirl PowerCelebrity Facts!

no title

Because Beyoncé is the queen of controlling her message, it's hard to learn intimate details about the iconic songstress!

With that said, we've rounded up ten fun facts to solidify you're place in the BeyHive!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!!

CLICK HERE to view "10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!"

CLICK HERE to view "10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!"

CLICK HERE to view "10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!"

CLICK HERE to view "10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!"

CLICK HERE to view "10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!"

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Stars Share Their Most Sexist Audition Stories!
View Pics »
« Previous story
We Defend DREAMers! When They Go Low - We GET LOUDER!
Next story »
Treasury Secretary's Wife Poses In Couture Gowns While Apologizing For 'Boastful And Materialistic' Instagram Post…
See All Comments