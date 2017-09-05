Because Beyoncé is the queen of controlling her message, it's hard to learn intimate details about the iconic songstress!

With that said, we've rounded up ten fun facts to solidify you're place in the BeyHive!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!!

CLICK HERE to view "10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!"

CLICK HERE to view "10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!"

CLICK HERE to view "10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!"

CLICK HERE to view "10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!"

CLICK HERE to view "10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!"

Tags: beyonce, celebrity facts!, girl power, music minute