JAY-Z Made Beyoncé's Birthday Extra Special With An Adorable Shout Out At Made In America — WATCH!

9/05/2017

Bey Day was lit!

As you know, everyone had work off yesterday in honor of Beyoncé's birthday — and the singer's husband JAY-Z and her famous pals made sure the 36-year-old was feeling the love!

During his headlining performance at Made In America on Monday, the father-of-three took a moment to acknowledge his bride on her special day — and also got the crowd in on serenading Bey!

Watch the cute moment (below)!!

Adele, Bruno Mars, and Chance The Rapper were among other celebrities to send love to the songstress — which we've rounded up for you (below)!!

Happy Birthday @beyonceA post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Sep 4, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

Happy Birthday👑 @beyonceA post shared by niecynash1 (@niecynash1) on Sep 4, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

Happy Birthday to the Queen! @beyonce! You inspire me!A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Sep 4, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY DAY 1! I LOVE YOU FOREVER & EVER BABE!!A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Sep 4, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

u don't look a day over 21. happy birthday my queen 🐝🍋A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Sep 4, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

Happy Bday TTA post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Sep 4, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT


Hope it was everything, bb!

