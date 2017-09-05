JAY-Z Made Beyoncé's Birthday Extra Special With An Adorable Shout Out At Made In America — WATCH!

Bey Day was lit!

As you know, everyone had work off yesterday in honor of Beyoncé's birthday — and the singer's husband JAY-Z and her famous pals made sure the 36-year-old was feeling the love!

During his headlining performance at Made In America on Monday, the father-of-three took a moment to acknowledge his bride on her special day — and also got the crowd in on serenading Bey!

Watch the cute moment (below)!!

#PressPlay: The crowd helps #JayZ sing happy birthday to #Beyonce at the #MadeInAmericaFestival #IssaHoliday via: @jxcyreA post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 3, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

Adele, Bruno Mars, and Chance The Rapper were among other celebrities to send love to the songstress — which we've rounded up for you (below)!!

Happy Birthday to the Queen @Beyonce We love you like no other x pic.twitter.com/T20htfn7yc

— Adele (@Adele) September 4, 2017

Happy Birthday @beyonceA post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Sep 4, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

Happy Birthday👑 @beyonceA post shared by niecynash1 (@niecynash1) on Sep 4, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

Happy Birthday to the Queen! @beyonce! You inspire me!A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Sep 4, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

Happy Birthday to the beautiful, talented & always classy @beyonce. May God continue to bless you & your family❤️ #inspirationA post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Sep 4, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY DAY 1! I LOVE YOU FOREVER & EVER BABE!!A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Sep 4, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

u don't look a day over 21. happy birthday my queen 🐝🍋A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Sep 4, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

Happy Bday TTA post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Sep 4, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

Happy Birthday @beyonce! I love you and I'm so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/bU6DqQkE1y

— Mathew Knowles (@MathewKnowles) September 4, 2017



Hope it was everything, bb!

Tags: adele, beyonce, bruno mars, chance the rapper, jay-z