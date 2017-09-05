Listen To This: Open Up The Gates!

Coming at ya from Detroit is… Flint Eastwood!

Coming at us hard and strong in her new single, Push, featuring Tunde Olaniran!

A few years in the making, this album is definitely going to widen her audience - deservedly so!

Check out the badassery of the song and video above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Flint Eastwood!

