George Clooney Reveals The Twins' VERY Different Personalities!

Not even three months old and George Clooney and his beautiful wife Amal Clooney's twins' personalities are growing!

The Suburbicon actor gushed about their babies in an interview with Entertainment Tonight during the Venice Film Festival, and he dished how Alexander and Ella are already so different!

George divulged, even pulling costar Matt Damon in to comment on his kiddos:

"They start out with a personality right off the bat. [Alexander] is a thug already. You saw him. He's a moose! Literally, he just sits and he eats."

Matt jokingly added:

"He looks like he could bounce right now, some place in Hollywood."

George finished:

"Like, checking IDs on the way into the nursery."

Meanwhile, the 56-year-old says daughter Ella takes after her momma:

"She's very elegant, and all eyes. She looks like Amal, thank God."

The A-lister also spoke about choosing the twins' names, making sure they didn't give their kids any "dumb" monikers. You know, probably in reference to some of the unique names in Hollywood:

"We just didn't want to have really dumb names. We figured these kids are going to be looked at a lot and watched and [have their] every move sort of judged, and we wanted them to at least have a break with the names. So we looked for some sort of normal names. We didn't have any great inspiration. It wasn't Alexander the Great and Ella Fitzgerald."

But the new dad, who feels older since their arrival, says having kids didn't hit him until Amal delivered them:

"I suppose [the realest moment is] just the minute they came out. None of it is real until all of a sudden they're standing there covered in slime and crying. You're like, wait a minute, what is that? We were just two and now we're four. Everything changes pretty quickly."

Aww!

Well we hope this family of four is happy! You can watch Clooney's full interview with Damon (below) for more:

