Airlines Caught Jacking Up The Prices On Flights Out Of Hurricane Irma's Path!

Seriously, WTF, airlines??

It seems once again, as natural disasters bring out the best in us, they also bring out the worst.

Hurricane Irma has strengthened to a Category 5 storm and appears to be headed straight for Puerto Rico and then Florida. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in Miami as Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency.

But some wishing to evacuate over the past couple days have noticed the prices for flights out of Miami SOARING after news of the storm's path:

Shame on you @delta. Jacking from $547 to over $3200 for people trying to evacute responsibly? #IrmaHurricane pic.twitter.com/O2nfPHQUAh

— Leigh (@LeighDow) September 5, 2017

airlines continue to hit hard, even when hurricanes do, by jacking up the prices to escape the islands during Irma pic.twitter.com/Ow8bSYQF9K

— Megs☀️ (@Hennyy_Bee) September 3, 2017

We were able to verify the increase in price:

Raising the prices exorbitantly on those in need is gouging. It's cruel, disgusting, and illegal.

Shame on you, airlines!

[Image via Twitter/The Weather Channel.]

