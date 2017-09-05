The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Are Totally Gunning For Their Own HGTV Show!

Home Videos Photos Shop
More like the Builder-ette!

On Tuesday, former Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher shared an impressive video on Instagram where she and fiancé Jordan Rodgers announced they finished flipping a house!

Related: JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Talk Wedding & Baby Plans!

In the clip, the reality TV diva and Aaron Rodgers' brother are literally knocking down walls, dismantling toilets, and putting in the necessary elbow grease!

You HAVE to see the before-and-after pics! They truly did a great job!

Listen up, HGTV! We smell a new show!

See the video (below)!

[Image via JoJo Fletcher/Instagram.]

