The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Are Totally Gunning For Their Own HGTV Show!

More like the Builder-ette!

On Tuesday, former Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher shared an impressive video on Instagram where she and fiancé Jordan Rodgers announced they finished flipping a house!

In the clip, the reality TV diva and Aaron Rodgers' brother are literally knocking down walls, dismantling toilets, and putting in the necessary elbow grease!

You HAVE to see the before-and-after pics! They truly did a great job!

Listen up, HGTV! We smell a new show!

See the video (below)!

This house was one heck of a job, but we did it 🏡🎉 Now on to the next 😜 @jrodgers11 @derekmadaras 🎶Song: Take You Higher by Goodwill & Hook N Sling🎶A post shared by JoJo Fletcher (@joelle_fletcher) on Sep 5, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

[Image via JoJo Fletcher/Instagram.]

