Prince William Gushes About The 'Very Good News' Of His & Kate Middleton's Baby Announcement!

What an exciting time for the royal family!

In case you missed it, Kensington Palace announced Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting their third child together, and it sounds like the royals couldn't be happier!

As we previously reported, Prince Harry is "very, very happy" for his brother and sister-in-law.

And making his first public appearance at the Police Chief's National Mental Health and Policing Conference since the baby announcement, the Duke of Cambridge gushed about the big news!

He shared with the audience:

"Thank you, it's very good news. There's not much sleep going on at the moment."

The poppa-of-two also hinted at Kate's Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a severe nausea with morning sickness, adding "it was a bit anxious to start with," but he said the two were able to "start celebrating this week."

Yay!!

We couldn't be happier for the British royals, Prince George and Princess Charlotte included, and we hope Kate feels better soon!!

