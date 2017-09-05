French Tabloid Ordered To Pay Kate Middleton $120K In Topless Photo Lawsuit!

Another win for the royal family!

Back in 2012, a pervy magazine published topless photos of Kate Middleton when she was sunbathing at a private home in the South of France.

Ahead of the trial this year, the family requested Closer magazine pay over $1.6 million for the invasive photos — but they'll have to settle for a much lower amount.

At a verdict hearing on Tuesday, the French court ordered Closer to pay the Duchess of Cambridge almost $120,000 in damages for publishishing the paparazzi photos.

Kate and Prince William weren't present in court, but the couple's attorney read a letter from the Duke during the hearing, which read:

"My wife and I thought that we could go to France for a few days in a secluded villa owned by a member of my family, and thus enjoy our privacy. We know France and the French and we know that they are, in principle, respectful of private life, including that of their guests. The clandestine way in which these photographs were taken was particularly shocking to us as it breached our privacy."

After the photos went public, Buckingham Palace called the incident "reminiscent of the worst excesses of the press and paparazzi during the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, and all the more upsetting to the Duke and Duchess for being so."

All parties involved in releasing the images were sued by the couple. The French tabloid's editor and publisher have each been fined around $54,000, while the tabloid itself is responsible for almost $120,000.

This legal victory comes on the heels of more exciting news from the family — that Kate is pregnant with her and William's third child!

