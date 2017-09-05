Home Videos Photos Shop
Home >> SIGHting, Love Line, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Fitness >> 'Back Together' Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Rekindle Their Romance On Paddle Boards!

9/05/2017

It's back on!

Almost exactly a year after Katy Perry went paddle boarding with a completely naked Orlando Bloom, the two were back at it again!

Over the Labor Day weekend, the former flames were reunited to do the exact same thing… except this time the actor brought his shorts!

Paparazzi caught them in their swimsuits with separate paddle boards at the beach in California, as shown by Celebrity WOTNOT.

We can only imagine they're back to their old ways.

A source even spilled to E! News of the duo's rekindled relationship status:

"Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are back together. They never stopped loving each other. They are both working on making it right this time."

And added:

"They wanted to initially take things slow but they love being together and traveling with each other so it just so happen to speed up. They are in a great place and hope this time is going to work out. They are good traveling companions. They both love the outdoors."

Don't expect Katy or Orly to make it public though, as the insider shared the only ones who know about them getting back together are close family and friends.

Maybe one of them will slip and post something on social media??

We can hope!

[Image via Media Punch & Rob Rich/WENN.]

