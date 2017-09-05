Kristin Cavallari Spills The Juicy, Naked Deets Behind THAT Pic Of Jay Cutler’s Bare Ass!

Kristin Cavallari knows a good picture opportunity when she sees one!

As you probably remember, the former reality TV star posted a pic of her husband Jay Cutler's bare ass to Instagram in March (above), which garnered over 80,000 likes!

It turns out the couple were enjoying the day at a nude beach in Tulum, Mexico when she snapped the shot, as she told TooFab:

"We were staying at this hotel and there was a nude beach. We didn't know that going into it. So at the end of the trip, we were like, 'Well, when in Rome!'"

But the 30-year-old didn't expect the NFL player would let her make it public:

"We were being silly and we had so much fun together. I was very surprised he let me post a picture of his butt, but he did! And it went viral! I think it's great."

Pretty sure their fans would agree!

Do U want to see more naked snaps from Kristin and Jay??

