Lin-Manuel Miranda Gives The Magic School Bus Theme Song An Upgrade — LISTEN!

9/05/2017 2:01 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsMusic MinuteNetflixLin-Manuel MirandaKate McKinnon

10/10 will watch!

On Tuesday, Netflix released the official trailer for The Magic School Bus reboot — and it is fantastic!

Not only did Lin-Manuel Miranda give the theme song an upgrade, but Lily Tomlin is back as Ms. Frizzle just before she literally hands over the keys to the new Ms. Frizzle, her younger sister played by Kate McKinnon!

Watch the exciting clip (below)!!

