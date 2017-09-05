Lin-Manuel Miranda Gives The Magic School Bus Theme Song An Upgrade — LISTEN!

An aspiring pastor is facing a murder charge after allegedly stabbing his wife in bed -- but he claims he performed the fatal act in his sleep.

Early Friday morning, Matthew Phelps called police to report that his wife Lauren was dead on their bedroom floor having suffered from multiple stab wounds.

In a 911 call obtained by People, the 28-year-old cried:

"I had a dream and then I turned on the lights and she's dead on the floor. I have blood all over me and there's a bloody knife on the bed and I think I did it. I can't believe this."

Now charged with murder, the North Carolina native is being held at Wake County Detention Center without bail.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Lauren's death, but Phelps shared his own theories as to what happened during the 911 call -- and he thinks an extra-hard dose of cold medicine is to blame.

He told the dispatcher:

