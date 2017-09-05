Treasury Secretary's Wife Poses In Couture Gowns While Apologizing For 'Boastful And Materialistic' Instagram Post…

Louise Linton, wife of multimillionaire Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, is ready for the ball. Er, we mean her apology.

The Scottish actress got hit pretty hard on social media a couple weeks ago for her braggadocious Instagram post flaunting her wealth and tagging top designers (who later distanced themselves from her) while on a government plane.

Instead of realizing she was epitomizing the money-over-everything attitude of Donald Trump's ethically compromised corporate cabinet, she hit back at commenters with a condescending response about how her husband paid more in taxes.

After being ripped in the media, Linton is finally making a full apology. Unfortunately it's in the cover story for Washington Life, and it's accompanied by a classy photo spread in which she's dressed like Cinderella's top competition (above).

In any case, she wants to make it clear that post was so not her, saying it was just "a moment of weakness":

"Instead of emphasizing the things I truly care about, like family, animal rescue, and my work, as I had in the past, I was trying to portray a certain public image."

We wonder if that rubbed off from spending time with people who shit in golden toilets…

Oh yeah, you guys remember that the populist POTUS shits in golden toilets, right?

Anyway, Linton is no longer slapping down critics with stacks of hundred dollar bills:

"I one hundred percent embrace the comments of my critics and I concede wholeheartedly that the post was boastful and materialistic and my response was extremely thoughtless. I should have known better than to be so insensitive."

She added:

"I feel like I deserved the criticism and my response is, 'Thanks for waking me up quickly and for turning me back in the right direction.' My response is, 'I'm sorry.'"

She even went one step further, saying she's going to be a force for good from now on. She's even reading about homeless people!

"Since this happened I've been researching social issues in my community and reading the heartbreaking stories of people's experiences with homelessness and abuse. This has truly opened my eyes and humbled me."

BTW, Linton does understand this new interview could make her look even worse:

"I see the irony of making an apology in a ball gown! But it would be dishonest to proclaim that I'm never going to go to another social function."

Well, as long as she sees it we guess.

After all, the Washington Life story is entitled, "Louise Linton Gets Real."

