Cher isn't about any of the negativity!

After Donald Trump had Attorney General Jeff Sessions announce Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) would be rescinded, the iconic songstress went on Twitter on Tuesday to share how she'll be there for the Dreamers!

Related: Kim Kardashian Channels Cher!

The 71-year-old said she's ready to take them into her home if she must, but one pessimistic commenter fired back at her, implying she's all talk. Well, Cher didn't hold back with her response!

See the exchange (below):