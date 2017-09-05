Megan Fox Gets Real About The 'Struggle' To Physically Bounce Back After Baby No. 3!

Megan Fox is opening up about getting back in shape after giving birth to her third son, Journey!

In a new interview with Extra, the 31-year-old admitted that it was a "struggle" to physically bounce back after this particular pregnancy.

She told the outlet while behind-the-scenes of her fall campaign shoot for Frederick's of Hollywood:

"I worked out really hard. This time, it was a struggle for me and there was a lot of walks and very long runs."

She went on of adjusting to having three little ones with Brian Austin Green:

"I haven't slept in almost a year. There's not one night that I have slept through the night. I'm still breastfeeding and he wakes up all the time, and then the other two come and wake me up, get in bed also."

Watch her candid interview (below)!

You're doing amazing, sweetie!

