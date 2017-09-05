Meghan Markle Just Used The L-Word About Her Beau Prince Harry! Squeeee!

She's getting her fairytale ending!!

Actress and activist Meghan Markle rarely opens up about her romance with Prince Harry — so we were shocked to see her spill it all to Vanity Fair for their October issue. Especially using the L-word!

The couple, who met in London through friends in July 2016, have been riddled with tabloid fodder since they first became public knowledge. While it would probably stress most California girls out, Meghan has a level head and a great way of dealing with outside noise.

She shared:

"I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it's really simple. We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception. Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship."

And while she was a known actress appearing in movies and television, the Suits star has been thrust into the spotlight this past year. On newfound world-wide fame, she noted:

"It has its challenges, and it comes in waves—some days it can feel more challenging than others. And right out of the gate it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend's support."

Aww!

While no royal proposal is in sight, it's definitely been widely speculated. And we think she feels the pressure, but clearly wants herself and Harry to savor what they've got right now:

"We're a couple. We're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story."

Preach, girl!

