Aspiring Pastor Allegedly Stabs Wife To Death In His Sleep — And Blames It On Taking Too Much Cold Medicine

An aspiring pastor is facing a murder charge after allegedly stabbing his wife in bed — but he claims he performed the fatal act in his sleep.

Early Friday morning, Matthew Phelps called police to report that his wife Lauren was dead on their bedroom floor having suffered from multiple stab wounds.

In a 911 call obtained by People, the 28-year-old cried:

"I had a dream and then I turned on the lights and she's dead on the floor. I have blood all over me and there's a bloody knife on the bed and I think I did it. I can't believe this."

Now charged with murder, the North Carolina native is being held at Wake County Detention Center without bail.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Lauren's death, but Phelps shared his own theories as to what happened during the 911 call — and he thinks an extra-hard dose of cold medicine is to blame.

He told the dispatcher:

"I took more medicine than I should have. I took Coricidin Cough and Cold because I know it can make you feel good. A lot of times I can't sleep at night. So, I took some… Oh my God. She didn't deserve this."

The two had been married for less than a year. Lauren was a Sunday school teacher and Phelps was reportedly studying to be a pastor at Clear Creek Baptist Bible College.

Phelps is expected to appear in court on Tuesday. It is unclear if he has entered a plea.

