We Defend DREAMers! When They Go Low - We GET LOUDER!

Louise Linton, wife of multimillionaire Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, is ready for the ball. Er, we mean her apology.

The Scottish actress got hit pretty hard on social media a couple weeks ago for her braggadocious Instagram post flaunting her wealth and tagging top designers (who later distanced themselves from her) while on a government plane.

Instead of realizing she was epitomizing the money-over-everything attitude of Donald Trump's ethically compromised corporate cabinet, she hit back at commenters with a condescending response about how her husband paid more in taxes.

Related: Twitter Destroys Melania Trump For Wearing Stilettos To Help Hurricane Harvey Victims!

After being ripped in the media, Linton is finally making a full apology. Unfortunately it's in the cover story for Washington Life, and it's accompanied by a classy photo spread in which she's dressed like Cinderella's top competition (above).

In any case, she wants to make it clear that post was so not her, saying it was just "a moment of weakness":

[Image via Tony Powell/Washington Life.]