You'd think people who have to deal with constant rain showers in the workplace would be more sympathetic to flood evacuees…
Sadly, that wasn't the case for one cranky Rainforest Cafe employee who was fired after saying evacuees from Hurricane Harvey-stricken areas should "drown."
Related: Houston Man Killed In Floodwaters While Checking On Sister's Cat
A waiter from the San Antonio, Texas restaurant was given the boot after penning a Facebook rant in which he complained about "cheap evacuees" allegedly asking for discounts and then not tipping him.
In a message posted to the San Antonio Craigslist Facebook page (srsly, was he trying to get fired?), he wrote:
"Man fuck all you cheap evacuees, don't come eat at my restaurant and ask for a discount and then not tip me!!!! Fuck each and every one of y'all go back to Houston, Galveston, and Corpus, and fucking drown!!! Idgaf this is how I get paid if you not gonna pay me for your good service then die slow Bitches you and your family!!! Idgaf!!!"
Good thing he didn't "gaf," because the post sparked outrage in the local online community and prompted many to ask Rainforest Cafe for his termination.
Related: Aspiring Pastor Allegedly Stabs Wife To Death In His Sleep
The user deleted his message, but it was too late. Keith Beitler, an exec for the Rainforest Cafe's parent company confirmed that the waiter was no longer employed by the company. He said in an email to mySA:
"It was brought to our attention that an employee of Rainforest Cafe in San Antonio shared personal comments on a private group Facebook page. This is not reflective of our company's views and this employee is no longer employed with us. Our hearts go out to all those affected by Hurricane Harvey's devastation."
Just like in the rainforest, there's a bit of Darwinism in living out your day-to-day on Facebook: the dumbest animals always get themselves fucked!
[Image via Rainforest Cafe.]
Tags: facebook, hurricane harvey, rainforest cafe, sad sad, viral: news